 Watch Chvrches Perform 'Screen Violence' Songs on 'CBS This Morning' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next RS Recommends: 72 Labor Day Sales Worth Shopping Today [Updating]
Home Music Music News

Watch Chvrches Perform ‘Screen Violence’ Songs on ‘CBS This Morning’

The group played “Good Girls,” “He Said She Said” and “California”

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chvrches appeared on CBS This Morning‘s “Saturday Sessions” to showcase three tracks off their recent album Screen Violence. The group performed singles “Good Girls” and “He Said She Said,” along with album cut “California.”

Screen Violence, which dropped August 27th via Glassnote Records, is Chvrches’ fourth album. Recorded remotely between Glasgow and Los Angeles during the pandemic, Screen Violence derives its title from one of the band’s early proposed names before they settled on Chvrches. A decade later, the band decided to revive the name in the midst of the Covid-19 lockdown, where many relationships were tethered together over the computer amid a global crisis.

The band shared several songs ahead of the album’s release, including “He Said She Said” and “Good Girls”. Their single “How Not to Drown,” features Robert Smith of the Cure.

Last month, Chvrches appeared on The Tonight Show to perform “Good Girls.” Performing from a hilltop overlooking a city at night, the group juxtaposed a televised version of singer Lauren Mayberry with the real one for a surreal version of the track.


 

In This Article: CBS, Chvrches

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.