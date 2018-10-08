See Chvrches Bring Rage to the ACL Fest 2018 Stage

The Glasgow synth-pop trio were anything but mellow on Saturday during the scorching Texas heat on Day 2 of the Austin City Limits Festival. Chvrches lead singer Lauren Mayberry prowled the stage looking like a vengeful prom queen escaped from an Eighties slasher flick, in a poofy ballroom gown, a “Love Is Dead” necklace, fishnets and mile-high mod-stomper leather boots.

“We’re too British for this temperature,” she announced. “It’s very warm. This fabric is not very breathable.”

But like many people on Saturday, she had trouble on her mind. “A pretty bad day for humanity,” she said. “That’s why we make dance-and-cry music, for when you don’t know whether to dance or cry or do both at the same time.” Mayberry, never one to back down politically, led the crowd in a loud moment of rage. “I don’t know why they do a moment of silence at time like these. What we need is a moment of screaming ‘fuuuuuck!’” She then led the crowd in a cathartic scream — as she put it, “in honor of Metallica.”

The annual Austin City Limits festival kicked off on October 5th-7th with a jam-packed three-day lineup of rock, rap, pop and more. And it will return for a second weekend October 12th-14th.