Chvrches Tease 10th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album With Previously Unreleased Track

Chvrches will release a 10th anniversary special edition of their debut album, The Bones of What You Believe, on Oct. 13th via Glassnote Records. Along with the announcement, the band has shared a previously unreleased track “Manhattan.”

The release will feature the album’s original 12 tracks along with four previously unheard songs and five live tracks. The live tracks were recorded at Ancienne Belgique in 2013.

The group — comprising Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty, and Iain Cook — recorded The Bones of What You Believe in Cook’s Alucard Studio in Glasgow. The self-produced effort was mixed by Rich Costey and has been remastered for the special edition by Gavin Lurssen, who also mastered the band’s most recent album, Screen Violence.

“It feels quite strange that Bones is almost a decade old,” Mayberry said in a statement. “In some ways, it’s like it just happened, but also like that era was a lifetime ago. We are very grateful to all the fans who gave that album a special place in their heart, and still show us so much kindness today.”

“Manhattan” was recorded during the making of the album and was inspired by the Manhattan Project.

“In late summer 2011, Martin and I got together after having talked about doing so for a few years and started throwing down some synth-based ideas in my studio on the south side of Glasgow,” Cook said. “‘Manhattan’ was the fourth idea we worked on together. It was the first time we messed around with sampling and chopping up our vocals which would go on to become one of the hallmarks of the band’s sound. Lyrically, we were playing around with pretty abstract apocalyptic imagery — in this case the Manhattan Project. This was right around the time we asked Lauren to come into the studio to try out some additional vocals.”

"'Manhattan' was one of the first songs Iain and Martin played me and it immediately felt like an exciting thing to be involved in," Mayberry added. "It really showcased a lot of the traits that would eventually become synonymous with Chvrches and what our first album would end up sounding like. It's fun to listen to it now, knowing everything that came along after it."

Last month, Mayberry announced that she would embark on a solo tour and will release her own music. The tour will hit several cities in North America in September before Mayberry heads to Europe in October.

"I am so proud of all the chapters our band has been able to have and I am so grateful to my bandmates for taking me on that journey with them," she wrote on social media. "We are all confident that the Chvrches story has many more pages yet to be written."

The Bones of What You Believe (10th Anniversary Edition) Track List

1. “The Mother We Share”

2. “We Sink”

3. “Gun”

4. “Tether”

5. “Lies”

6. “Under the Tide”

7. “Recover”

8. “Night Sky”

9. “Science/Visions”

10. “Lungs”

11. “By the Throat”

12. “You Caught the Light”

13. “Manhattan”

14. “White Summer”

15. “Talking in My Sleep”

16. “City on Fire”

17. “We Sink” (Live)

18. “Now Is Not the Time” (Live)

19. “Lies” (Live)

20. “Strong Hand” (Live)

21. “By the Throat” (Live)