 Hear Chuck D Reflect on Bob Marley's Influence in Audible Excerpt - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next U.S. Raid in Syria Reportedly Kills Top ISIS Leader ... and 13 People, Including 6 Children
Home Music Music News

Hear Chuck D Reflect on Bob Marley’s Influence in Audible Excerpt

Public Enemy rapper also breaks down “Get Up, Stand Up” in clip from Songs That Shook That Planet

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 29: Chuck D speaks onstage during the Class of 2021 plaque unveiling at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum on October 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 29: Chuck D speaks onstage during the Class of 2021 plaque unveiling at The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum on October 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Chuck D

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Chuck D reflects on how Bob Marley influenced his career and breaks down the classic “Get Up, Stand Up” in this exclusive excerpt from the Public Enemy rapper’s Audible original Songs That Shook the Planet.

As the rapper says in the clip, he grew up listening to Jamaica’s roots records and found it paralleled the emerging hip-hop movement, noting how Marley’s early ska songs with the Wailers, like “Simmer Down,” were “directed to the Jamaican ‘rudeboys,’ or the Black youth that were criminal juveniles… that sounds similar, right?”

Chuck D also explores Marley’s transition from ska artist to reggae star to Rastafarian, exemplified on the 1973 single “Get Up, Stand Up.”

“‘Get Up, Stand Up’ was a song that called for action, both physical and spiritual,” Chuck D says. “Co-written with Peter Tosh, reportedly after touring Haiti and also seeing the impoverished conditions that mirrored their own Trenchtown experience, the song was a testament to the toughness that they had growing up in Jamaica, struggling for respect and equality.”

Elsewhere on Songs That Shook the Planet — Chuck D’s contribution to Audible’s ongoing Words + Music series, available to stream now — the rapper discusses his connection to songs like Billie Holiday’s “Strange Fruit,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Goin’ On?,” Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come,” Too Short’s “The Ghetto,” and more.

In This Article: Audible, Bob Marley, Chuck D

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.