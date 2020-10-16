See Chuck Berry’s Festive New Animated ‘Run Rudolph Run’ Video

Over 60 years after its release, Chuck Berry’s Christmas classic “Run Rudolph Run” has received its first-ever official video, a festive new animated affair from UMe and the Berry estate.

In recent years, UMe has given similar videos to seasonal staples like Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock,” and the Jackson 5’s “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus,” and this year the label has carried on the tradition with “Run Rudolph Run,” one of Rolling Stone‘s Greatest Rock & Roll Christmas Songs, and Ella Fitzgerald’s “Frosty the Snowman.”

Both videos, created by Fantoons, bring the song’s lyrics to life as cartoon versions of Berry and Fitzgerald deliver their beloved seasonal songs.

“What an honor to have ‘Run Rudolph Run’ given such a dazzling visualization as its first music video,” Chuck’s son Charles Berry Jr. said in a statement. “The marriage of animation and music could not be better — you can’t beat flying reindeer, Santa Claus, and electric guitar! My dad always told stories in his songs and his poetic skills are on full display here. The lyrics tell a Christmas story that young and old can’t help but enjoy. Fun, frolicking, and certainly perfect for the season, it was a holiday favorite in our house and we hope this video for a timeless Chuck Berry song brings joy and helps people get in the spirit this holiday season.”

Released in 1960, Fitzgerald’s Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas — which features the iconic singer’s take on the yuletide favorite — ranked Number One on Rolling Stone’s list of the 40 Essential Christmas Albums.

The singer’s estate said in a statement: “Since it was released 60 years ago, Ella Fitzgerald’s Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas has remained a perennial and beloved standard for the holidays, livening up countless festivities and family gatherings with its joyful and jazzy takes on Christmas classics, including the swinging ‘Frosty the Snowman.’ The Ella Fitzgerald Estate is thrilled to partner with UMe to bring Ella and Frosty to colorful life in this fantastic, beautifully animated video and hope that both Ella’s fans and the new generations just discovering her music will love it. What a wonderful gift for the song and album to receive as it celebrates its 60th anniversary!”