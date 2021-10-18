Chuck Berry’s ‘Live From Blueberry Hill’ Announced in Honor of 95th Birthday

St. Louis’ Blueberry Hill was a special place for rock & roll innovator Chuck Berry. Not only did he perform his final show there in 2014, the musician played myriad shows at the restaurant and club in his lifetime. Now, the new live album Live From Blueberry Hill is slated for a December 17th release, featuring performances Berry recorded between July 2005 and January 2006.

The album cut “Carol/Little Queenie” drops Monday ahead of the project’s release to coincide with what would have been the late singer’s 95th birthday.

Live From Blueberry Hill features 10 tracks recorded with Berry’s Blueberry Hill Band. The handpicked group of performers included his daughter and son Ingrid Berry and Charles Berry Jr. on harmonica and guitar, respectively, as well as bassist Jimmy Marsala, drummer Keith Robinson, and pianist Robert Lohr.

The finalized set list varies from covers (T-Bone Walker’s “Mean Old World”) to Berry’s biggest hits, including “Roll Over Beethoven,” “Sweet Little Sixteen,” and “Johnny B. Goode.”

Berry returned to St. Louis for what would become years of performances at Blueberry Hill in an attempt to get back to his roots. Blueberry Hill owner Joe Edwards recalls the exchange: “You know, Joe, I’d like to play a place the size of the ones I played when I first started out.” The selection of the venue was an obvious choice.

Live From Blueberry Hill marks the first release from Berry since 2017’s Oh Yeah! Live in Detroit, which came out shortly after his death.

Live From Blueberry Hill Tracklist

1. “Roll Over Beethoven”

2. “Rock and Roll Music”

3. “Let It Rock”

4. “Carol/Little Queenie”

5. “Sweet Little Sixteen”

6. “Around and Around”

7. “Nadine”

8. “Bio”

9. “Mean Old World”

10. “Johnny B. Goode”