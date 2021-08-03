Chubby and the Gang Can’t Escape Heartbreak on New Song ‘I Hate the Radio’

London punk outfit Chubby and the Gang have released a new song, “I Hate the Radio,” from their upcoming album, The Mutt’s Nuts, out August 27th via Partisan.

“I Hate the Radio” is a lovelorn tune that finds the band ditching their typical loud and fast rock & roll sound for gentler, janglier tones more reminiscent of Sixties pop, as well as Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe. “Now all the violins and choirs don’t sound the same,” sings frontman Charles “Chubby” Manning Walker. “Every time I hear that beat, the tune once, ‘oh so sweet,’ I say/I hate the radio/They always play the songs we used to know.”

Chubby and the Gang also shared a music video for “I Hate the Radio,” which follows the band as they wander around London. The video was directed by Manning Walker’s sister, Molly Manning Walker, and edited by his mother, Lesley Manning.

In a statement, Manning Walker said of the track: “This song is about when you finish a relationship with someone but you have a certain association between them and a song, and then that song comes on the radio. It’s like, ‘Man, I never want to hear this song again!’ And then of course you get In the car and it comes on.”

“I Hate the Radio” follows previously- released Mutt’s Nuts tracks “Coming Up Tough,” “Lightning Don’t Strike Twice,” and “Life’s Lemons.” The Mutt’s Nuts was produced by Fucked Up’s Jonah Falco, who also helmed the band’s 2020 debut, Speed Kills.