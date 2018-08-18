Rolling Stone
Watch Chromeo, Lizzo, James Bay Play Pictionary Backstage at Lollapalooza

Jessie Reyez, Lauv, Bazzi and Morgxn also partake in exclusive ‘Rolling Stone’ video

Chromeo, Lizzo, James Bay and more were among the Lollapalooza acts to visit Rolling Stone backstage to challenge other artists in a game of Pictionary.

In this exclusive video from the recent Chicago festival, we asked each musician to draw a picture, which the next artist had to identify. Lauv kicked off the game with an inscrutable “tomato on a cone,” which Lizzo interpreted as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Bay then followed with impressive cartoon rendition of the Christmas character.

Jessie Reyez, Bazzi, Morgxn and others also partook in the Pictionary challenge, with Chromeo, who performed at Rolling Stone’s eighth annual Lollapalooza party, closing out the competition with a portrait of a “Young Mr. Burns” from The Simpsons.

Backstage at this year’s Lollapalooza, artists let us know what big-name encounters left them starstruck, while Greta Van Fleet talked to Rolling Stone about their unexpected influences and Dua Lipa opened up about her upcoming album. Also check out the 13 Best Things We Saw at Lollapalooza 2018.

In This Article: Chromeo, James Bay, Lollapalooza

