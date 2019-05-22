Watch Chromeo Make a ‘Bad Decision’ on ‘Seth Meyers’

Chromeo brought their shaky, lovestruck resolve to Late Night With Seth Meyers Tuesday with a performance of their song “Bad Decision.”

The neo-disco outfit tore through the track, which boasts a heavy low-end thump topped off with rumbling percussion, frontman Dave 1’s sparkling guitar and some vocoder-assisted back-up vocals from P-Thugg. “Take out all my money from the bank,” Dave 1 sings, “Take you round the corner buy a ring/You’re all up in my head/But I ain’t even mad/You make me wanna make a/Bad decision.”

“Bad Decision” appears on Chromeo’s most recent album, Head Over Heels, which arrived in 2018. The record marked the group’s fifth LP and was their first since 2014’s White Women.

In an interview with Rolling Stone about Head Over Heels, Dave 1 said many of the songs are written from the point of view of a lovesick “schmuck” who’s constantly getting swindled in pursuit of romance.

“We hope that the music isn’t hetero-normative,” he added. “It can be any relationship. The pronouns are just placeholders. Obviously, right? Anyone can go through this, these are just angles that we felt could bring some diversity to the way people sing about love.”

Chromeo will kick off a big North American tour tomorrow, May 23rd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.