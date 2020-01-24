Chromatics Release Three Versions of New Song ‘Toy’

Chromatics have followed up last year’s Closer to Grey album with a new single, “Toy.” The pulsating, cinematic song, produced by Johnny Jewel, was released in three versions, the original, a stripped down version called “Toy (On Film)” and an instrumental edition called “Toy (Instrumental).” All three versions can be heard on Spotify here.

“It’s a song about trying to forget someone you’re still in love with even though they treat you like an object,” singer Ruth Radelet said in a statement. That sentiment is reflected in the lyrics as she croons, “Tell me what I have to do/ ‘Cause I can’t stop thinking of you/ Tell me what I have to say/ ‘Cause I can’t go on living this way.”

Chromatics recently dropped a 47-track deluxe edition of Closer To Grey, which includes alternate takes of several tracks, remixes and instrumentals of all the songs on the album. Closer to Grey, released in October as a surprise album, arrived after seven years of delayed releases and fraught circumstances for the band. The band had previously announced in December 2014 that their Kill for Love follow-up would be titled Dear Tommy and would arrive in 2015. That album has since been delayed several times. The band also released a cover of Hole’s “Petals” last year as part of the soundtrack to Netflix film The Perfection.