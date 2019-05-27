×
Hear Chromatics Cover Hole’s ‘Celebrity Skin’ Closer ‘Petals’

Atmospheric track appears in new Netflix film The Perfection

Portland electronic outfit Chromatics unveiled a new cover of Hole’s “Petals,” which appears on the soundtrack for the new Netflix film, The Perfection.

Chromatics deftly turn the sprawling Celebrity Skin closer into a concise yet atmospheric tune. Over a blend of gauzy synths and guitars that alternately prickle and carom into space, Chromatics frontwoman Ruth Radelet delivers Courtney Love’s vivid lyrics in a compelling croon, “Tear the petals off of you/And make you tell the truth.”

Chromatics’ rendition of “Petals” plays at the end of The Perfection, which premiered on Netflix last Friday. The thriller, about a pair of musical rivals stars, Allison Williams and Logan Browning, and was directed by Richard Shepard.

Chromatics are in the middle of a North American tour — their first in five years — that’s set to wrap June 11th at Mezzanine in San Francisco. In February, the group shared a new song, “Time Rider,” which followed their two 2018 offerings “Blue Girl” and “Black Walls.” The songs are expected to appear on Chromatics’ next album, Dear Tommy, though a release date has yet to be announced.

