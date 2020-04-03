 Christopher Cross Tests Positive For COVID-19 - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Jason Isbell on His New LP, ‘A Star Is Born,’ and Hanging With Springsteen and Crosby Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Christopher Cross Tests Positive for COVID-19

“This is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had,” writes the “Ride Like The Wind” singer.

By
Andy Greene

Reporter

Andy Greene's Most Recent Stories

View All
Musician Christopher Cross performs at the ' Christopher Cross, Eric Johnson & Monte Montgomery In Concert for People's Community Clinic' at the Paramount TheatreChristopher Cross, Eric Johnson and Monte Montgomery in concert, Austin, USA - 18 Jan 2019

Christoper Cross has tested positive for COVID-19. "This is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had," the singer wrote on Facebook.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock

Christopher Cross has tested positive for COVID-19. The singer-songwriter, best remembered for his early Eighties hits “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” and “Sailing,” revealed the news to his fans via a Facebook post on Friday morning.

“I’m not in the habit of discussing medical issues on social media, but I do so in the hope this will help other people to understand how serious and how contagious this illness is,” he wrote. “Although I am fortunate enough to be cared for at home, this is possibly the worst illness I’ve ever had.”

Cross found incredible success with his 1979 self-titled debut LP. Not only did album tracks “Ride Like the Wind” and “Sailing” become huge radio hits, but they helped him win Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best New Artist at the 1981 Grammy awards. No other artist would pull off the feat of winning all four major awards until Billie Eilish earlier this year.

The same year as his Grammy victory, he scored another huge hit with “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do)” from the soundtrack to the film Arthur. The song reached #1 on the Hot 100 and earned Cross an Academy Award for Best Original Song.

He never matched the success of his early hits, but he remains a popular live performer. Last year, he hit the road with Micky Dolenz, Todd Rundgren, Chicago singer Jason Scheff and Badfinger guitarist Joey Molland to perform music from the Beatles’ White Album.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In his Facebook post, Cross warned the public to take COVID-19 seriously. “For those of you who still do not believe the COVID-19 virus is real, or think it is a ‘hoax’ or part of some conspiracy,” he wrote, “my advice to you is to understand right now that this is a deadly illness spreading like wildfire throughout the world.”

In This Article: Christopher Cross, coronavirus, covid-19

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.