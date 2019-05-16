See Blues Savior Kingfish’s Trippy New Video

Kingfish, the debut album from Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the 20-year-old blues prodigy who made Rolling Stone’s Hot List last year, is due May 17th, featuring the Buddy Guy duet “Fresh Out.” And while Ingram has already seen multiple clips of his live performances go viral (and appeared on season two of Netflix’s Luke Cage), he’s also made his first real music video, for his hard-grooving track “Outside This Town,” thanks to animator Lyndon Barrois.

The ingenious stop-motion video, which uses sculptures made out of gum wrappers, was created entirely on iPhones, and took Barrois over six months to finish. “Kingfish operates at genius level,” Barrois says. “Offstage he’s a sweet 20-year-old kid. Onstage he’s much older. He channels the music.”

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram 2019 tour dates:

(headlining and festival dates)

May 17 – Washington DC @ Pie Shop

May 27 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

May 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

June 9 – Delaware City, DE @ St Georges Blues Fest

July 6–7 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Blues Fest

July 13 – Nescopeck, PA @ Briggs Farm Blues Fest

July 21 – Winthrop, WA @ R&B Fest

July 27 – Sisters, OR @ R&B Fest

Aug 3 – Mammoth Lakes @ Bluesapalooza

Aug 9 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds South Stage

(with Vampire Weekend)

August 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

August 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 18 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza

August 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 24 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

August 25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

August 30 – Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center

September 3 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

September 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

September 8 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ MTELUS