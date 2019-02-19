Hear Blues Savior Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Duet With Buddy Guy on ‘Fresh Out’

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the 20-year-old blues prodigy from Clarksdale, Mississippi who made Rolling Stone’s Hot List last year, is already having a big 2019: He just signed to Alligator Records, with his first album, Kingfish, due in May. He’s also opening for one of his mentors, Buddy Guy, this spring, and he’s spending August and September reaching a very different audience on the road with Vampire Weekend.
Guy joins Ingram on “Fresh Out,” a powerhouse slow blues from Kingfish, with the younger man (a self-proclaimed “old soul”) holding his own on guitar against Guy, who released his first single back in 1958. “For my first record, I wanted to come out and give what I was known for in the beginning,” Ingram told Rolling Stone, “which was traditional blues.”
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram 2019 tour dates:
(headlining and festival dates)
February 24 – Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Sea–Blues Festival
March 1 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s
March 30 – Pearl, MS @ Pearl City Park
April 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Springing The Blues
April 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ August Wilson Center For African American Culture
May 4 – Memphis, TN @ Beale St Music Fest
May 5 – Dallas, TX @ Intl Guitar Fest
May 15 – New York, NY @ The Loft at City Winery
May 17 – Washington DC @ Pie Shop
May 27, Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
May 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Eddie’s Attic
June 9 – Delaware City, DE @ St Georges Blues Fest
July 6–7 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Blues Fest
July 13 – Nescopeck, PA @ Briggs Farm Blues Fest
July 21 – Winthrop, WA @ R&B Fest
July 27 – Sisters, OR @ R&B Fest
Aug 3 – Mammoth Lakes @ Bluesapalooza
Aug 9 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds South Stage
(with Buddy Guy)
March 21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
March 22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center
March 29 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
April 9 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House
April 11 – Carmel, CA @ Sunset Center
April 12 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center
April 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
April 14 – Sacramento, CA @ The Crest Theatre
May 1 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
May 3 – LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheater
(with Vampire Weekend)
August 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion
August 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
August 18 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza
August 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 24 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
August 25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
August 30 – Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center
September 3 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
September 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts
September 8 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ MTELUS