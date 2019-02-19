Hear Blues Savior Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram Duet With Buddy Guy on ‘Fresh Out’

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, the 20-year-old blues prodigy from Clarksdale, Mississippi who made Rolling Stone’s Hot List last year, is already having a big 2019: He just signed to Alligator Records, with his first album, Kingfish, due in May. He’s also opening for one of his mentors, Buddy Guy, this spring, and he’s spending August and September reaching a very different audience on the road with Vampire Weekend.

Guy joins Ingram on “Fresh Out,” a powerhouse slow blues from Kingfish, with the younger man (a self-proclaimed “old soul”) holding his own on guitar against Guy, who released his first single back in 1958. “For my first record, I wanted to come out and give what I was known for in the beginning,” Ingram told Rolling Stone, “which was traditional blues.”

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram 2019 tour dates:

(headlining and festival dates)

February 24 – Clearwater, FL @ Clearwater Sea–Blues Festival

March 1 – Oxford, MS @ Proud Larry’s

March 30 – Pearl, MS @ Pearl City Park

April 6 – Jacksonville, FL @ Springing The Blues

April 26 – Pittsburgh, PA @ August Wilson Center For African American Culture

May 4 – Memphis, TN @ Beale St Music Fest

May 5 – Dallas, TX @ Intl Guitar Fest

May 15 – New York, NY @ The Loft at City Winery

May 17 – Washington DC @ Pie Shop

May 27, Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

May 31 – Atlanta, GA @ Eddie’s Attic

June 9 – Delaware City, DE @ St Georges Blues Fest

July 6–7 – Portland, OR @ Waterfront Blues Fest

July 13 – Nescopeck, PA @ Briggs Farm Blues Fest

July 21 – Winthrop, WA @ R&B Fest

July 27 – Sisters, OR @ R&B Fest

Aug 3 – Mammoth Lakes @ Bluesapalooza

Aug 9 – Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds South Stage

(with Buddy Guy)

March 21 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

March 22 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center

March 29 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

April 9 – San Juan Capistrano, CA @ The Coach House

April 11 – Carmel, CA @ Sunset Center

April 12 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Luther Burbank Center

April 13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

April 14 – Sacramento, CA @ The Crest Theatre

May 1 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

May 3 – LaGrange, GA @ Sweetland Amphitheater

(with Vampire Weekend)

August 16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion

August 17 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 18 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory – Texas Lottery Plaza

August 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 21 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

August 24 – Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

August 25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 27 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

August 30 – Norfolk, VA @ Constant Convocation Center

September 3 – Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena

September 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Mann Center for the Performing Arts

September 8 – Montreal, QC, Canada @ MTELUS