Watch Christine and the Queens Embrace Audacity, Pain in New ‘The Walker’ Video

Christine and the Queens’ Chris Letissier finds bravery in agony in the powerful new video for “The Walker.” The track appears on the group’s latest album, Chris.

Colin Solal Cardo directed the video for “The Walker,” which tracks Letissier as she walks through the countryside with a sharp scar noticeably beneath one of her eyes. The sprawling, empty fields soon give way to a small town, which Letissier troops through even as the townsfolk stare suspiciously at her. Eventually, Letissier comes face-to-face with a bull, though instead of a confrontation, the unlikely pair continue their journey together.

In a recent YouTube interview with Solal Cardo, Letissier said of “The Walker,” “It is about the audacity of someone wounded. By exposing the wounds you can hurl yourself against violence before you are killed by it.”

Christine and the Queens released Chris in September, two years after her debut, Chaleur Humaine. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Letissier discussed the narratives that comprise the record, noting that they’re centered around “this multi-faceted character of a woman who can be extremely lustful and extremely depressed, extremely powerful and extremely vulnerable. It’s not just a pose. It’s a reality for me. I mean, it’s not easy for me to understand, so why would it be easy for other people to understand?”