See Christine and the Queens Perform ‘Sissy That Walk’ on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Finale

The season finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 11 has finally come and gone. While we won’t go into the epic upsets (and disappointing) lip-synchs for the coveted crown between the four competing drag queens — Silky Nutmeg Ganache, Brook Lynn Hytes, Yvie Oddly and A’Keria C. Davenport — there was more than one surprise. And we don’t just mean when Yvie revealing the words “Free Britney!” written on her underwear during her onstage acrobatics to Rihanna’s “SOS.”

Christine and the Queens also performed a remixed version of RuPaul’s hit “Sissy that Walk” track as a line of Drag Race “legends” walked the runway in full fashion regalia. Chris, dressed in a red silk organza jacket with poofy sleeves over a red body suit, brought her own genderfuck flair while she got to sing, “My pussy is on fire, now kiss the flame,” to an audience of screaming queens popping fans, strutting and crying their eyes out.

Prior to Thursday night’s pre-recorded Drag Race performance, Chris and Charli XCX performed “Gone,” a new track they recorded for Charli XCX’s new album, live at Primavera Sound in Barcelona on Thursday night — which you can catch on Christine and the Queens’ Instagram stories or below.