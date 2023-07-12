Hear Christine McVie’s Unreleased ‘Little Darlin” on Late Singer’s 80th Birthday

On what would have been Christine McVie’s 80th birthday Wednesday, Rhino has shared the Fleetwood Mac legend’s unreleased “Little Darlin’,” a track recorded during the sessions for her 2004 solo LP In the Meantime.

Rhino will reissue both McVie’s 1984 self-titled album and In the Meantime on November 3, with the latter being released on vinyl for the first time, complete with a new mix overseen by McVie’s collaborator on the album, her nephew Dan Perfect.

“When my aunt Christine McVie died unexpectedly last year, plans were already afoot for the re-release of this solo album, which is perhaps her most personal and intimate project,” Perfect said of In the Meantime in a statement.

“Chris and I had been working for some time on remixing the original tracks in Dolby Atmos, and Chris was excited and intrigued by this process, which was bringing fresh life and contemporaneity to the songs… I dearly wish that she could have lived to see this re-release as she would have been delighted.”

In addition to “Little Darlin’,” McVie’s longtime bandmate Mick Fleetwood also paid tribute to the singer on her 80th birthday with an instrumental/spoken word rendition of her signature “Songbird,” featuring “ukulele virtuoso” Jake Shimabukuro.

“As the songbird sings, now from the heavens, to you Christine, I wish you all the love in the world. But, most of all, I wish it from myself,” Fleetwood says on the track.

Both Christine McVie and In the Meantime are available to preorder now on CD and vinyl ahead of its November 3 release; the latter will be pressed on 2-LP, with the fourth side boasting an etching of a songbird.

McVie died November 30, 2022, at the age of 79, following a "short illness," which a death certificate later revealed to be a stroke and metastasized cancer. "We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally," her family wrote at the time.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life,” Fleetwood Mac added.

“We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”