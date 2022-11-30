Christine McVie, Keyboardist and Singer for Fleetwood Mac, Dead at 79

Christine McVie, the longtime co-lead vocalist, keyboardist, and songwriter for Fleetwood Mac, has died. She was 79.

The band confirmed McVie’s death in a note shared on social media. “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”

In a statement, McVie’s family said she died today, Nov. 30, at a hospital “following a short illness.” The statement continued: “She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

McVie, who began her career as a member of the band Chicken Shack, joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970. She went on to write (and co-write) some of the band’s most memorable songs, including the Rumours classics “Don’t Stop” and “You Make Loving Fun,” as well as “Hold Me,” “Little Lies,” “Everywhere,” and “Over My Head.”

This story is developing…