Christine McVie Influenced Generations: From Japanese Breakfast to Sheryl Crow

Christine McVie’s musical impact inside of Fleetwood Mac — and as a solo artist — carried a legacy that transcended generations. Following her death at age 79 on Wednesday, the keyboardist and singer was remembered by the likes of Sheryl Crow, Japanese Breakfast, Muna, and many other artists.

“God damn legend. Every time I tried to write a classy synth line in the studio I’d always say I was trying to channel my inner Christine,” Michelle Zauner tweeted from her Japanese Breakfast’s Twitter account. “I even got Craig a framed poster of her to hang in the studio over the keyboards. We’ll be listening to you all day queen.💛”

Girl group Muna simply wrote, “Christine Forever,” quote-tweeting Fleetwood Mac’s post informing fans about McVie’s death. “One of the best to ever do it,” tweeted Bethany Cosentino of rock duo Best Coast alongside three broken red heart emojis. “I’m a Christine girl for life ❤️.”

Vampire Weekend’s Rostam Batmanglij shared Fleetwood Mac’s “Everywhere,” and wrote, “Loved this song since childhood. Christine McVie forever…”

Sharing a tweet from Rolling Stone with an obituary, country singer Sheryl Crow shared her condolences and remembered the Fleetwood Mac star. “I am so sad to hear of Christine McVie going on to heaven. The world feels weird without her here,” Crow wrote. “What a legend and an icon and an amazing human being. RIP.”

Nineties band Garbage also shared their condolences, writing, ” Gutted to learn about the passing of Christine McVie. Just gutted. Songbird forever. 🩸”

Fleetwood Mac contemporary Heart’s Ann Wilson shared a photo of McVie, and wrote, “Christine was a gem. Soulful, classy and a beautiful songwriter. ’Over my head’ was always my sultry, angelic favorite. Bon Voyage sweet soul!”

"So so sad to hear about Christine McVie an artist I held dear and close to my heart," tweeted John Taylor of Duran Duran. "One of the greatest all-time songwriters, singers, and band members, she radiated both purity and sass in equal measure, bringing light to the music of the 70s. RIP."

Songwriter Diane Warren described the news of McVie’s passing as “pretty sad [and] shitty.” She wrote, “Always loved her. Always loved her songs. Sing in power Christine.” Singer and actress Bette Midler, wrote “#ChristineMcVie has left us. What memories, what joy, and what a legacy…”

The tributes came in after Fleetwood Mac — and her family — announced her passing without revealing her cause of death. McVie's family said she died at a hospital "following a short illness."

In an interview with Rolling Stone back in June, McVie acknowledged that she was in “quite bad health.” She said she was struggling with a “chronic back problem,” though didn’t offer any further details. The band confirmed McVie’s death in a note shared on social media.

“There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure,” Fleetwood Mac tweeted. “She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life. We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed.”