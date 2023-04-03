Christine McVie Died of a Stroke and Metastasized Cancer: Report

Christine McVie died of a stroke and cancer, a death certificate obtained by The Blast revealed Monday.

McVie suffered an ischemic stroke, meaning that the blood supply to part of the brain was interrupted or reduced, preventing brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients, according to the Mayo Clinic. The new information about the Fleetwood Mac member’s cause of death arrives more than three months after she died at age 79 on Nov. 30.

Per the death certificate, McVie had also been diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin,” indicating that cancer cells had been found in her body, but it was unclear where they had originated from.

McVie’s family had originally said that McVie died at the hospital “following a short illness” while surrounded by her family. “We would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally,” her family wrote.

Fleetwood Mac also confirmed her passing in a social media statement, writing “There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life.”

The band added, "We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed."

In an interview with Rolling Stone back in June 2022, McVie acknowledged that she was in “quite bad health.” She said she was struggling with a “chronic back problem,” though didn’t offer any further details.

“I don’t feel physically up for it,” she said about going on tour with the band. “I’m in quite bad health. I’ve got a chronic back problem, which debilitates me. I stand up to play the piano, so I don’t know if I could actually physically do it. What’s that saying? The mind is willing, but the flesh is weak.”