Christine and the Queens Expand U.S. Tour Dates

Christine and the Queens have expanded their U.S. tour plans to include more California dates this spring. The group, the brainchild of singer Chris who also performs as “Redcar,” will now perform in San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles around his previously announced Coachella appearances. Tickets for the new dates will be available on the artist’s website at noon PST on Friday.

The performances come a few months after the release of Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles (Prologue), an album he says sets up more music that will come out this year. Redcar’s music was more sprawling and just as dramatic as previous Christine and the Queens releases, which has allowed Chris to stage some surprising performance art spectacles. Last year, even after he injured his leg, he managed to adapt the album’s “La Chanson du Chevalier” into a special presentation in which he danced around Rodin’s L’Age d’Airain sculpture. He also has staged full-scale concerts in Paris and London.

In an interview with The Guardian last year, Chris explained the Redcar character. When the paper compared Redcar to David Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust, Chris agreed partially. “Redcar is me, too,” he said. “It’s me right now. Broken down. Suited, demented man, questing for angels. Misunderstood. Like Gena Rowlands in Opening Night. She’s actually seeing a ghost, but people really just see her as a drunk.” He also explained his outlook as an artist in the interview: “a true performer is actually the opposite of an egotistic person, it’s just this conductor. It’s an energy that they lead through the middle, where imagination is breaking the perceptions of what is real and not.”

Christine and the Queens tour dates:

April 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

April 16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella

April 17 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

April 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

April 23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella