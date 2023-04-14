Christine and the Queens Reaches for the Heavens With ‘To Be Honest’ Performance on ‘Colbert’

Christine and the Queens appeared on The Late Show to perform their recent song “To Be Honest.” The musician emerged onstage in a pair of angel wings, which they shed mid-track to give an impassioned, dynamic dance performance.

“To Be Honest” comes off Christine and the Queens’ forthcoming LP, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, set for release June 9. The 20-track album, a follow-up to the French musician’s 2022 pop opera Redcar les Adorables Étoile, will feature guests like Mike Dean, 070 Shake, and Madonna.

"This new record is the second part of an operatic gesture that also encompassed 2022's Redcar les adorables étoiles," the singer, known as Chris, said in a statement. "Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner's iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colorful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space."

“The follow-up Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self – the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of,” Chris added. “Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love – a rest in true love.”

Christine and the Queens will perform at Coachella over the next two weekends before heading to Europe for a lengthy tour in support of the new album.