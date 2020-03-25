 Watch Christine and the Queens Cover the Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' - Rolling Stone
Watch Christine and the Queens Cover the Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’

The song comes off the Weeknd’s new album After Hours

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christine and the Queens releases a cover of the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights."

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Christine and the Queens has used her time in self-quarantine to record a passionate cover of the Weeknd’s recent single “Blinding Lights.”

The singer, real name Hélöise Letissier, posted a version of the song on Twitter, filmed in her home, noting, “Pushed all the furniture and covered the Weeknd.” The track was originally released by the Weeknd as a single last year and appears on his new album, After Hours.

Last month, Christine and the Queens released a new single called “People, I’ve Been Sad,” accompanied by a sleek video. The musician released her second record, Chris, in 2018. She recently collaborated with Charli XCX on her song “Gone,” which appeared on the pop star’s 2019 LP Charli.

Letissier recently joined Charli XCX for the first edition of the singer’s daily “Self-Isolation IG Livestream.” The pair had “An Emo Chat” about the state of the COVID-19 crisis and how the pandemic has impacted their mental health.

