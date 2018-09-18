Watch Christine and the Queens’ Sun-Drenched ‘La Marcheuse’ Video

Ahead of the release of her sophomore album Chris, Christine and the Queens debuted the video for latest single “La Marcheuse.” The French pop star’s latest LP is due out on Friday.

The sun-drenched clip sees the singer wandering through a rural area in a bull-fighter’s get-up. The close-ups reveal a scar across her left cheek. As the video progresses, she makes her way into a town. The once solitary visual sees townspeople looking on as the seeming outsider continues to make her way through. She then confronts and eventually walks alongside a bull who joins her as she leaves the rural town.

Chris follows up Christine and the Queens’ 2014 debut album Chaleur humaine (it was re-labeled as Christine and the Queens for the English-language version). The critically-acclaimed LP featured guest vocals from Perfume Genius and hit Number One in multiple countries. Following the release of Chris, Christine will embark on an international tour that launches on October 11th in Luxembourg and wrap on December 19th in Paris.