Christine and the Queens Fight Through Pain for ‘La Chanson du Chevalier’ Video

Not even an injured knee can hold Christine and the Queens back. In a new video for “La Chanson du Chevalier,” a track off the artist’s upcoming Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles (Prologue), Chris (performing as Redcar) lopes around a surrealistically lit studio dressed similarly to a sailor, and somehow he doesn’t miss a beat, transferring most of his movement to his arms. At the beginning of the clip, he dances around Rodin’s sculpture L’Age d’Airain while singing lyrics in French that translate to “my existential victory lies in aesthetics.” In the video, which serves as a prayer for a lost knight, his victory is both existential and physical.

A few weeks back, Chris announced he had hurt himself while rehearsing the dance moves for the premiere Redcar performances, which were set to take place last month. He reported his injury as a “luxated knee.” He decided to give himself time to heal and moved the performances and album release date to next month; Redcar Les Adorables Étoiles will now come out on Nov. 11.

Chris, as Redcar, will present Redcar: La Chanson du Chevalier at the Paris Sales art event, which runs Oct. 19 – 24. The rescheduled Redcar performances will take place at Paris’ Cirque d’Hiver on Nov. 9 and 10 and at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Nov. 22.

Christine and the Queens previously released the Redcar track “Je Te Vois Enfin,” which felt like an uplifting sequel to his 2020 single “People, I’ve Been Sad.” The title translates to “I Finally See You.”