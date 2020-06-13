See Christine and the Queens Bring ‘I Disappear in Your Arms’ to ‘Fallon’

Christine and the Queens brought their latest single “I Disappear in Your Arms” to The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Friday.

For the performance, singer Héloïse Letissier delivered the track from the stage inside Paris’ empty La Cigale venue; Colin Solal Cardo, who directed Christine and the Queens’ recent 14-minute La vita nuova, also filmed the La Cigale performance; in that short film, Letissier similarly performs inside the empty Paris Opera House.

“I Disappear in Your Arms” is the English language version of Christine and the Queens’ “Je disparais dans tes bras,” a cut off their 2020 EP La vita nuova; the six-track release also boasts the quarantine-ready hit “People, I’ve Been Sad,” one of Rolling Stone’s Songs You Need to Know.

In late-March, amid the coronavirus pandemic, Letissier covered the Weeknd’s “After Hours” as part of the Together at Home fundraising marathon. The French singer also joined Charli XCX for the first edition of “Self-Isolation IG Livestream.” The pair had “An Emo Chat” about the state of the COVID-19 crisis and how the pandemic has impacted their mental health.