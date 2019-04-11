Watch Christine and the Queens’ Ophelia-Championing ‘Comme Si’ Video

Christine and the Queens channels Hamlet for her interpretative dance-centric “Comme si” video. The French pop star will perform at Coachella this weekend.

Directed by David Wilson, the floral video was shot in Thailand and features Christine in a meadow by a river. After rising from the water and shedding her white dress, the singer wades through the flowers and water, channeling the doomed Ophelia. The video ends with her standing in front of a waterfall, eyes towards the sky.

“In Hamlet, Ophelia is, of course, the unlucky lover, the rejected one; but her madness and the suicide that ensues is also symptomatic of a whole era: the young girl, unwanted, unloved, simply cannot live,” Christine explains in a statement. “Looking at Millais’ painting, and thinking of ‘Comme si’ as this erotic reverie of subverting rejection with self-empowerment, I started to dream of giving that myth a welcomed, witty twist. Let’s undo that tragic ending; let’s cheat death, if you will.”

“Comme si” is the latest single off of Chris, the singer and dancer’s 2018 sophomore LP. She will perform at both weekends of Coachella, and her performance will be part of the weekend-long livestream. Following the first weekend of Coachella, she will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!