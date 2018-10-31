Rolling Stone
See Christine and the Queens’ Funky, Choreographed ‘Comme Si’ on ‘Colbert’

Track highlights art-pop singer’s recently issued second LP, ‘Chris’

Christine and the Queens performed a lively, highly choreographed version of her funk-pop song “Comme Si” on Tuesday’s Late Show. The French singer opened solo, singing against a backdrop of a foggy mountain valley. But she ramped up the energy after backing dancers joined her onstage, adding artful movements, side-to-side swoops and playful half-kicks. At one point, Christine passed off her microphone as she broke into some more detailed moves, culminating in a sort of dance battle sequence.

The bilingual “Comme Si” is the opening track from Christine and the Queens’ recently issued second LP, Chris. In a recent interview with Pitchfork, the vocalist described the song as a “carnal call for sensuality and a call to dissolve as a way to exist and mend.”

“It’s also a love song to the pop song format that changed my life,” she added. “Because with music I got to be who I wanted to be. During the process of the first album I discovered that I was really enjoying the sensuality in performing and absorbing music and just becoming a voice.”

The singer has tour dates scheduled throughout the remainder of 2018. Her next show is Wednesday, October 31st in Brooklyn, New York.

