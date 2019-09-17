See Christine and the Queens Join Charli XCX for ‘Gone’ on ‘Fallon’

Charli XCX invited Christine and the Queens to join her for a rendition of their joint single, “Gone,” on The Tonight Show. The moody, gothic-themed performance brought the pair onstage together in all-black garb to offer an impassioned version of the pulsating track.

“Gone” comes off Charli XCX’s recent album Charli, which dropped earlier this month. The song is one of several collaborations, which also include Lizzo, Troye Sivan and Haim. The singer will tour in support of Charli in the U.S. this fall, kicking off at Atlanta, Georgia’s Buckhead Theatre on September 20th and wrapping up with two shows at New York’s Terminal 5 on October 21st and 22nd. Tommy Genesis, Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra and Allie X will be featured as opening acts on the tour.

During her appearance on The Tonight Show Charlie XCX also sat down with host Jimmy Fallon to discuss the new album and her ’90s-themed music video for “1999.” The singer told Fallon that Charli feels like her most personal album to date. “On this one I kind of delved more in to my mental health and my insecurities and my feelings on anxiety and stuff,” she said. “It just kind of happened in a natural way. I’m really proud of the album.”