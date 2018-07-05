Christine and the Queens is gearing up to release her sophomore album Chris on September 21st. The French pop singer has offered up a second new single as well as a string of tour dates with the album announcement.

“Doesn’t Matter” follows up the track “Girlfriend,” which was released earlier this year and recently performed on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. Both “Girlfriend” and “Doesn’t Matter” also have French versions out.

On this latest track, Christine contemplates the existence and her own belief in a higher power. She also admits to a history of suicidal thoughts and examined whether anything really matters. In the video, she is seen dancing aggressively in a parking lot with a male dancer.

“It’s a crisis song that I wrote late one night,” she wrote in a statement. “This song is a cathedral, with a rhythm as unalterable as white stone. The bass line, I remember playing it for hours as if to rock myself.”

Chris follows Christine and the Queens’ acclaimed 2014 debut album Chaleur Humaine, a project that explored her teenage years. This new LP focuses more on her existence as a “grownass woman,” as she describes. It is entirely self-written, self-produced and self-arranged.

Following the release, Christine and the Queens will set out on tour, hitting North America a month after the album is released.

Chris Track Listing

1. “Comme si”

2. “Girlfriend (feat. Dâm-Funk)”

3. “The Walker”

4. “Doesn’t Matter”

5. “5 Dollars”

6. “Goya Soda”

7. “Damn (What Must A Woman Do)”

8. “What’s-Her-Face”

9. “Feel So Good”

10. “Make Some Sense”

11. “The Stranger”

Christine and the Queens North American Tour Dates

October 23 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

October 26 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

October 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

October 31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel (sold out)

November 1 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

November 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

November 4 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club