'The Light of Honesty'

Christine and the Queens Spend ‘A Day in the Water’ on New Song

Band's latest album Paranoïa, Angels, True Love arrives June 9
Christine and the Queens Jasa Muller*

Two days before Christine and the Queens release their new album Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, the group has shared one final preview from the LP, “A Day in the Water.”

“The song is about that feeling of being deep in the water, when you feel the world cannot touch you anymore,” singer Chris shared in a statement. “It’s behind the glass of your own melancholia but in that deep dive of vulnerability hopefully the light arrives. The light of honesty.”

Additionally, Chris performed the new single for a Veve Studio live rendition:

Chris also shared the track’s lyrics on Twitter ahead of its release Wednesday:

Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, out June 9, is “the second part of an operatic gesture” that began with 2022’s Redcar les Adorables Étoile

“Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in AmericaRedcar felt colorful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space,” Chris previously said of the LP. “The follow-up Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self — the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love — a rest in true love.”

Mike Dean serves as co-producer on Paranoïa, Angels, True Love while also appearing on the album’s “Overture.” Madonna stops by for a trio of tracks, “Angels Crying in My Bed,” “I Met an Angel,” and “Lick the Light Out,” while 070 Shake features on “True Love” and “Let Me Touch You Once.”

Christine and the Queens will hit the road this summer in support of the new album, with the band playing a too-brief stretch of shows in North America.

