See Christine and the Queens’ Playful Live Performance of ‘5 Dollars’

Heloise Letissier, who performs as Christine and the Queens, delivered a brisk, playfully choreographed version of “5 Dollars” during an Apple Music show in Paris. She worked with six dancers who are in constant motion: Jogging in circles, hopping from one foot to the other, gleefully kicking their legs. In contrast, Letissier mostly stands at center stage, singing clear, yearning lines and joining her dancers only for brief spurts of activity.

As “5 Dollars” ends, Letissier’s team peeled off one by one to sit at the side of the stage, leaving the singer alone in a spotlight for one final vocal flourish: “I don’t think the race is over baby/ Prove them wrong when you get five dollars.”

“5 Dollars” appeared on Chris, which she released in both English and French. Like many of the songs on her new album, “5 Dollars” aims to replicate the gorgeous pop-funk of Eighties wizards like Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. “[Their music] could be warm, almost like flesh pulsing with blood, and still be minimalistic,” Letissier told Rolling Stone. “They were building monsters of efficiency, but also flamboyance and extravaganza.”

Letissier’s whole performance from Paris will be available exclusively on Apple Music on Friday.