Christine and the Queens to Take ‘Paranoïa, Angels, True Love’ on the Road

French pop rockers Christine and the Queens will return to North American for a run of shows in October in support of their upcoming album, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love.

The band will spend the bulk of the summer touring the U.K. and Europe, with a few festival sets in Montreal and Quebec, Canada scheduled for July. Their six-city North American tour kicks off Oct. 17 at the Filmore in Philadelphia, and includes stops in Boston, New York City, Washington D.C., and Toronto before wrapping Oct. 26 at the Vic Theatre in Chicago.

Tickets for the North American shows will go on sale this Friday, June 2, at 10 a.m. ET. Details are available on the Christine and the Queens website.

Christine and the Queens will release their new album, Paranoïa, Angels, True Love, on June 9. As bandleader and singer Chris noted in a statement, the new 20-track is “the second part of an operatic gesture” that began with 2022’s Redcar les Adorables Étoile.

“Taking inspiration from the glorious dramaturgy of Tony Kushner’s iconic play, Angels in America, Redcar felt colorful and absurd like Prior sent to his insane dream-space,” Chris said, adding: “The follow-up Paranoïa, Angels, True Love is a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self — the one that breathes through all the loves it is made of. Prior’s real agony in Angels in America is a deep, painful becoming, a shedding of all waters and memories, that then allows angels to immerse deep too, and offer back profound, narrative-altering love — a rest in true love.”

Paranoïa, Angels, True Love includes contributions from Madonna, 070 Shake, and Mike Dean. Both Madonna and 070 Shake will appear on multiple songs throughout the album.

Christine and the Queens North American Tour Dates

Oct. 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

Oct. 18 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

Oct. 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 22 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 23 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

Oct. 25 – Toronto, ONT @ Allied Music Centre – Massey Hall

Oct. 26 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre