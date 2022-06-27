Christina Perri Yearns for Familiarity on New Single ‘Home’

On her latest single “Home,” Christina Perri is searching for comfort in familiar staples: cigarettes, homemade wine, and flowers on the wall. Written with Amy Wadge and producer Jennifer Decilveo, the track is a love letter to her home state of Pennsylvania with a yearning to break away from New York and Los Angeles and return to her roots.

“I wanna go back to the moment in time/ With the windows down/ Driving i-95/ Singing Counting Crows/ Trying to drown out the sounds of my mind,” Perri sings. “I hate everyone at this party/ Cause they’re so in love with themselves/ Nobody here understands me, I wish I was somewhere else.”

“Home” marks the third single from the singer’s forthcoming third studio album, A Lighter Shade of Blue, set for release on July 15, via Elektra. The record, which marks her first full-length studio album since 2014’s Head or Heart, will feature the previously shared “Mothers” and “Evergone.”

“This album has been a long time coming, and getting to perform songs from it in an intimate setting will be really special,” Perri shared in a statement announcing three live performances. The singer will take the stage at Los Angeles’ Hotel Café, New York’s Bowery Ballroom, and Philadelphia’s World Café in the days following the album’s release.