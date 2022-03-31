 Watch Christina Perri Perform Emotional Single 'Evergone' on 'Corden' - Rolling Stone
Watch Christina Perri Perform Emotional Single ‘Evergone’ on ‘Corden’

The song is about the loss of the singer’s daughter Rosie

Christina Perri appeared on The Late Late Show to showcase her deeply personal recent single, “Evergone.” Appearing with her band, the singer gave an impassioned performance of the song, which reflects on loss and grief.

“In your hopes and dreams/In your memories,” Perri sings on the track. “In the songs we sing/In the ones we leave/We carry on/But no one is evergone.”

The singer originally released “Evergone” earlier this month, marking her first studio single in eight years. It was written by Perri, Jennifer Decilveo, Jordan Miller, and Jason Bell and produced by Decilveo. Perri wrote the emotional song in honor of her late daughter Rosie. 

“My new single ‘Evergone’ is so much more than another release,” Perri explained in a statement. “It is a story about grief and loss and choosing to believe the person you lost isn’t really gone. Writing this song helped me heal from the recent loss of my daughter, Rosie. I hope my words help others through their own grief and healing.”

Perri recently completed the recording of her forthcoming third album, with details to be announced soon. Her last studio album, Head or Heart, arrived in 2014. Last year, Perri released Songs for Rosie, a collection of lullabies.

