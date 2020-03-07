Christina Aguilera Returns to ‘Mulan’ With New Song ‘Loyal Brave True’

Christina Aguilera returns to her Disney roots with “Loyal Brave True,” a new song from the live-action remake of Mulan. The singer, a former Mickey Mouse Club member, made her charts debut in 1998 at the age of 16 with the song “Reflection” from the original animated Mulan.

“The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal,” Aguilera said in a statement. “It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

The strings-and-piano ballad finds Aguilera drawing from themes of the story of Mulan. “War is not freedom / Over my shoulder / I see a clearer view / All for my family / Reason I’m breathing / Everything to lose,” she sings. “Should I ask myself in the water / What a warrior would do / Tell me underneath my armor / Am I loyal, brave and true?”

Aguilera tweeted Friday that, in addition to “Loyal Brave True,” she also recorded an updated version of “Reflection” for the upcoming remake, due out March 27th; although the James Bond film No Time to Die pushed its theatrical opening from April to November due to coronavirus concerns, Mulan remains tied to its announced release date.

In the two years since Aguilera released her 2018 LP Liberation, the singer has kept busy with soundtrack songs, specifically for animated films: In September, Aguilera released the ballad “Haunted Heart” from The Addams Family reboot. Prior to that, the pop star celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut with several commemorative reissues.