Christina Aguilera Drops New Video for ‘Loyal Brave True’ From ‘Mulan’

On Friday, Disney released the music video for “Loyal Brave True,” Christina Aguilera’s thematic song for the live-action Mulan remake. It’s one of two contributions that Aguilera has made to the new movie’s soundtrack, along with an updated version of “Reflection,” her theme from the original Mulan in 1998.

“The film Mulan and the song ‘Reflection’ coincided with getting me my first record deal,” Aguilera said when both tracks were first announced this past March. “It’s amazing to come back to such an incredible movie that’s full of power and meaning, and that meaning holds the test of time: staying true to yourself, being who you are, and teaching how to be fearless. My new song, ‘Loyal Brave True,’ represents the fine balance between vulnerability and strength.”

In the visual for “Loyal Brave True,” directed by Niki Caro (who also directed the new Mulan), Aguilera performs in a Chinese-inspired outfit, surrounded by imagery from the upcoming film.

The track was originally released last spring, shortly before Mulan‘s scheduled theatrical premiere in March, but the video and film were both delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Mulan will now be released September 4th on the Disney+ streaming platform for a premium $29.99 fee. For countries without Disney+ who have had their theaters reopened, Mulan will have a traditional theatrical release on the same day.