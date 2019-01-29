Christina Aguilera Announces Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Residency

Christina Aguilera has announced a Las Vegas residency, which will take place at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater. Dubbed “Christina Aguilera: The Xperience,” it kicks off in May and runs through October.

She unveiled the news on The Ellen Show on Tuesday, where she also discussed her first major tour in more than a decade in support of Liberation, which recently wrapped. “I’m a mama bear, I like to take care of the crew around me and you know, I love my kids and believe in routines and things like that, but I had to get back to my heart and my soul and my fans and what I love to do best,” she said of the run. “And it was so successful and so amazing.” The singer told Ellen DeGeneres that the Las Vegas residency has “been in talks for quite a few years now.”

General tickets for The Xperience go on sale on Saturday. Fans who sign up via Aguilera’s website will have access to presale tickets beginning on Wednesday. There will also be presale tickets available to American Express card members on Wednesday. Caesars Rewards members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will have access to a presale beginning on Thursday.

“‘The Xperience’ is going to be my most ambitious show yet. Getting to perform in this adult playground we call Las Vegas is inspiring me to bring forth all of my talents in a mind-blowing theatrical experience – song, dance, visuals and uninterrupted high energy,” Aguilera added in a statement. “For years I have been collecting ideas and concepts that have yet to be implemented on my stages, and Las Vegas is the perfect opportunity for me to collectively showcase my artistry. I cannot wait to bring you into ‘The Xperience.'”

Christina Aguilera: The Xperience Residency Dates

May 2019: 31

June 2019: 1, 5, 7, 8, 13, 15, 16

Sept. 2019: 20, 21, 24, 27, 28

Oct. 2019: 2, 4, 5