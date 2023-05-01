Pride Live Recruits Christina Aguilera to Headline 2023 Stonewall Day Celebration

Pride Live will take its annual Stonewall Day celebration to new heights in 2023. This year’s benefit concert will make the move from outside of the historic Stonewall Inn in New York’s West Village to the Public Square & Gardens at Hudson Yards on the West Side. A bigger stage calls for a major headliner, and who better to break it in than Christina Aguilera?

“It’s going to be another high energy Pride show – which is my favorite,” Aguilera tells Rolling Stone in a statement. “Joining Pride Live and the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center to headline Stonewall Day 2023 is a huge honor, and I’m ready to celebrate! This community has supported me so much throughout my career, and I look forward to representing such a historic cause as we all continue to fight for LGBTQ+ rights.”

Stonewall Day 2023 is scheduled for June 23, with performances planned from Mila Jam, BETTY, and Mariyea. Angelica Ross will host, and Lina Bradford will serve as the resident DJ. Stonewall Day will also be hosted at Hudson Yards in 2024.

Aguilera joins Pride Live in New York for this year's celebrations, having headlined LA Pride in 2022. Earlier this year, the singer received the Advocate for Change Award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards, becoming the third person to ever be presented with the honor, following Madonna in 2019 and Manny de Guerra in 2014. The award celebrates long-documented displays of allyship towards the LGBTQ+ community.

“We’re so excited to have Christina Aguilera and a female powerhouse of LGBTQ+ artists join us on this historic journey that is Stonewall Day,” Ann Marie Gothard, President of the Pride Live Board, shared in a statement. “We’re also thrilled to be partnering with Hudson Yards and continue the expansion and impact of Stonewall Day. As we get ready to embark on the opening of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center, the support we receive from partners like Hudson Yards is vital to further amplify our message and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”

Additional performers will be announced in the lead-up to Stonewall Day 2023.