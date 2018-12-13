Christina Aguilera to Headline ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ in Times Square

Christina Aguilera will perform before the ball drops on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, The Associated Press reports. The show will air live December 31st from Times Square in New York City and starts at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Along with Aguilera, the New York portion of the show – hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg – will feature performances from Bastille, Dan and Shay and New Kids On the Block. Post Malone will also perform a song during his Brooklyn tour stop that will be broadcast shortly after midnight.

Aguilera last appeared on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve in 2007 when she performed “Candyman” and Fighter.” Both New Kids on the Block and Bastille have previously appeared on the show, while it will be the first time for Dan and Shay.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will also include shows in New Orleans, Louisiana and Los Angeles, California. Lucy Hale will host the New Orleans gig, which will feature performances from Florida Georgia Line and Maren Morris. Ciara, meanwhile, will helm the proceedings in Los Angeles, where Charlie Puth, Macklemore, Halsey, Shawn Mendes, the Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Weezer and Kelsea Ballerini are among the performers.