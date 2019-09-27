 Hear Christina Aguilera’s New Song ‘Haunted Heart’ – Rolling Stone
Music News

Hear Christina Aguilera’s Romantically Foreboding New Song ‘Haunted Heart’

Pop star penned single for The Addams Family soundtrack

Christina Aguilera performs during the Moon and Stars Festival in Locarno, Switzerland, 15 July 2019, issued 16 July 2019. This year's Moon and Stars Festival runs from 11 to 21 July.Locarno: Moon and Stars, concert Christina Aguilera, Switzerland - 16 Jul 2019

Christina Aguilera has unveiled new song "Haunted Heart" from the 'Addams Family' soundtrack.

Pablo Gianinazzi/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Christina Aguilera has unveiled her spooky contribution to The Addams Family film, her new song, “Haunted Heart.” It follows the release of soundtrack song, “My Family,” featuring Migos, Snoop Dogg and Karol G.

On the fittingly haunting, dramatic track, Aguilera astutely addresses how you can’t control falling in love, likening it to an inescapable event that can feel downright frightening, but also intoxicating. “My heart is a haunted house/Once you’re in, you ain’t getting out,” she soulfully sings. “It’s the trap you’ve been waiting for/Ain’t no windows, ain’t no doors/No escaping the way you feel/It’s like a dream, but you hope it’s real.”

Directed by Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan, the animated The Addams Family film premieres in theaters on October 11th. The voice cast includes Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron, Chloë Grace Moretz, Finn Wolfhard, Nick Kroll, Bette Midler, Allison Janney and Snoop Dogg, who voices Cousin It.

Aguilera is in the midst of her Xperience Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theater, which wraps in October. In August, the pop star celebrated the 20th anniversary of her self-titled debut with several commemorative reissues.

