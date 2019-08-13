Christina Aguilera Details 20th Anniversary Editions of Self-Titled Debut

Christina Aguilera’s self-titled debut album turns 20 this year, and Legacy Recordings is celebrating the milestone with several commemorative reissues, which will be available August 23rd.

The digital version of Christina Aguilera will feature the original album along with rare versions, remixes and a cappella tracks, many of which have never been officially released before. In Aguilera’s official store, there will be a limited run of 1,000 bundles that feature both vinyl and cassette versions of the album, a certificate of authenticity that will be autographed and numbered, a selection of retro merch and a digital download.

Urban Outfitters will also carry their own limited edition vinyl pressing of the album on “Genie Fiery Orange Vinyl.” It will be available in-stores and online August 23rd.

Aguilera was 18-years-old when her debut album took off. The LP debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 while all four singles — “Genie in a Bottle,” “What a Girl Wants,” “I Turn to You” and “Come on Over (All I Want Is You)” — were Top 10 hits. The following spring, Aguilera won Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, beating out Britney Spears, Kid Rock and Macy Gray.

While Aguilera had taken a few years off from music and performing, she returned last summer with her eighth album Liberation and embarked on her first live tour in a decade. She also returned to acting in 2018 with a role in the Amazon Studios sci-fi feature Zoe alongside Ewan McGregor and Rashida Jones.