Christina Aguilera, Caroline Polachek to Headline LadyLand Festival

Christina Aguilera and Caroline Polachek are set to play the third LadyLand festival in Brooklyn, which will take place September 11th at Brooklyn Mirage. LadyLand was launched in 2018 and is organized by the promoter Ladyfag.

The one-day event will boast a mix of musical acts, drag shows, DJ sets, and performance artists. Along with Aguilera and Polacheck, the lineup currently features Nina Sky, La Goony Chonga, Skin (DJ set), Aquaria (DJ set), Kenni Javon, Meg, Michael Magnan, Sausha, and Chokehole, a queer wrestling event. Additional acts and performers will be announced soon.

Tickets for LadyLand will go on sale Friday, August 20th, at 4 p.m. ET. Those that want to try to snag tickets before that can register for presale access on the LadyLand website. Proof of full vaccination (completed two weeks prior to the event) will be required in order to attend.

LadyLand notably marks Aguilera’s first New York show since she sold out Radio City Music Hall in 2018. The pop star’s last album, Liberation, arrived the same year, though she’s released a handful of tracks since, including two songs — “Loyal Brave True” and “Reflection” — which appeared on last year’s soundtrack for the live-action remake of Mulan.

Polachek, meanwhile, recently released a new single, “Bunny Is a Rider.” She has a handful of festival dates scheduled over the next few months, before embarking on a proper tour in November.