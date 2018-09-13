Christina Aguilera: ‘It’s Not Too Late’ for Britney Spears Collaboration

Christina Aguilera told Jimmy Kimmel she would have been able to “squash” a perceived rivalry with Britney Spears in the late 1990s if social media had existed at the time.

Aguilera said she was initially skeptical of social media and “vain” selfie culture until she realized that these platforms gave her power over her own narrative. “Back then [in the 1990s], the media was the storyteller for you,” she said. “When I was coming up it was very obvious, me and Britney were definitely … considered rivals. If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together or something and squashed it.”

The Liberation singer said “it’s probably not too late” for a collaboration with Spears, which elicited cheers from the crowd.

In addition, the singer discussed the altercation between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj which took place during at a New York Fashion Week party when Aguilera was apparently performing. The singer was perhaps a little too disappointed that she had not witnessed the confrontation. “I’m just sad I didn’t get a front row seat [to Cardi B and Minaj’s argument],” the singer told Kimmel. “That’s where the real show was.”

Aguilera released Liberation in June. It debuted at Number Six on the Billboard albums chart with sales of 68,000 album equivalent units.