 Christina Aguilera Sings in Spanish on 'Pa Mis Muchachas' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Rauw Alejandro Earns His Coliseo Crown With a Celebratory Show in Puerto Rico
Home Music Music News

Christina Aguilera Returns to Singing in Spanish on ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’

The singer, who’s joined by Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso on the track, is at work on her first Spanish-language album since 2000

By

Staff Writer

Julyssa Lopez's Most Recent Stories

View All

Christina Aguilera is currently working on a Spanish-language album, her first since Mi Reflejo in 2000. She offered a glimpse of the project with the upbeat, guaracha-inspired new track “Pa Mis Muchachas,” which features Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso singing about female empowerment and independence.

“Pa Mis Muchachas” was produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver. Aguilera teased the track on Twitter this week, sharing a photo of herself in bright red hair and the sleek leather outfit she wears in the video, where she plays a crime boss. The video cuts to scenes with Becky G and Peluso singing their parts of the song, while Nicole jumps in with a rap verse. The collaborative spirit of the track is similar to Aguilera’s “Lady Marmalade,” which Becky G has said she’s always wanted to recreate.

According to Aguilera, the new album was recorded in three chapters and will be released in 2022. She’s also shared that she drew inspiration from the Mexican icon Chavela Vargas. Becky G and Peluso have both spent 2021 dropping several singles and collabs, while Nicky Nicole is preparing to release her latest LP Parte De Mi on Oct. 28th.

In This Article: Becky G, Christina Aguilera, Nathy Peluso, Nicki Nicole

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.