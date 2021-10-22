Christina Aguilera Returns to Singing in Spanish on ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’

Christina Aguilera is currently working on a Spanish-language album, her first since Mi Reflejo in 2000. She offered a glimpse of the project with the upbeat, guaracha-inspired new track “Pa Mis Muchachas,” which features Becky G, Nicki Nicole, and Nathy Peluso singing about female empowerment and independence.

“Pa Mis Muchachas” was produced by Rafa Arcaute and Federico Vindver. Aguilera teased the track on Twitter this week, sharing a photo of herself in bright red hair and the sleek leather outfit she wears in the video, where she plays a crime boss. The video cuts to scenes with Becky G and Peluso singing their parts of the song, while Nicole jumps in with a rap verse. The collaborative spirit of the track is similar to Aguilera’s “Lady Marmalade,” which Becky G has said she’s always wanted to recreate.

According to Aguilera, the new album was recorded in three chapters and will be released in 2022. She’s also shared that she drew inspiration from the Mexican icon Chavela Vargas. Becky G and Peluso have both spent 2021 dropping several singles and collabs, while Nicky Nicole is preparing to release her latest LP Parte De Mi on Oct. 28th.