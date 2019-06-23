Hear Chrissie Hynde Cover ‘Veronica Mars’ Theme Song in New Teaser

Ahead of the Veronica Mars revival, the series’ longtime theme song is getting a re-vamp. For the eight-episode reboot on Hulu, the show’s theme song, “We Used To Be Friends” by the Dandy Warhols, will be performed by the Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde.

In a teaser for Hynde’s take of the 2003 hit, Veronica Mars star Kristen Bell and creator Rob Thomas banter about doing more episodes of the series via FaceTime.

“Why can’t we just keep making more episodes?” Thomas asks Bell to which she replies, “I think we should do shows with other people.” Bell then tries to console Thomas. “Rob, we shared the most intimate thing two people can share: a television series on UPN,” she adds.

Thomas then chalks up her disinterest to the theme song. At the end of the teaser, Thomas shows up outside Kristen’s window with a boombox in the air like John Cusack in the film Say Anything, blasting Hynde’s gritty rendition of “We Used To Be Friends.”

While Veronica Mars was canceled after three seasons in 2007, the show was given second-life with a feature film in 2014 funded by Kickstarter campaign one year prior. Now, 12 years after the show was canceled, it will return for a fourth season where Mars will investigate a crime wave during spring break in her fictional hometown of Neptune, California.

Season 4 of Veronica Mars premieres July 26th on Hulu.

Soon after the teaser dropped, Dandy Warhols took to Twitter to re-share the original take: