Chrissie Hynde Previews New Covers LP With Rendition of ‘Caroline, No’

Chrissie Hynde has announced a new covers album. Valve Bone Woe will be released on September 6th and is available for pre-order. Produced by Marius De Vries and Eldad Guetta and recorded with the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble, the LP features Hynde’s jazz-tipped renditions of songs from a range of artists, including the Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra, John Coltrane, Nick Drake, Charlie Mingus, Ray Davies and others.

“I’m not hugely interested in branching out into other musical genres, being a devout rock singer and such, but jazz is something I grew up around (thanks to my bro) and I’ve always had a soft spot for it,” she told Clash. “I often bemoan what I regard as a decline in melody in popular music and I wanted to sing melodies.”

Hynde unveiled two of the album’s singles, including her take on the Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No,” which features a piano-led, psychedelic orchestration underneath Hynde’s hypnotic, vulnerable vocals. The other is Don Raye and Gene de Paul’s “You Don’t Know What Love Is,” which has been covered by myriad artists, including Miles Davis and Billie Holiday.

The Pretenders’ frontwoman will perform songs from her forthcoming album with a full orchestra on July 6th at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Valve Bone Woe Track List

1. “How Glad I Am”

2. “Caroline, No”

3. “I’m a Fool to Want You”

4. “I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)”

5. “Meditation on a Pair of Wire Cutters”

6. “Once I Loved”

7. “Wild is the Wind”

8. “You Don’t Know What Love Is”

9. “River Man”

10. “Absent Minded Me”

11. “Naima”

12. “Hello, Young Lovers”

13. “No Return”

14. “Que Reste-t-il de Nos Amours?”