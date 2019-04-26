×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Taylor Swift Is About to Release a New Single. The Stakes Are High Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Chrissie Hynde Previews New Covers LP With Rendition of ‘Caroline, No’

Jazz-tipped Valve Bone Woe from the Pretenders’ singer arrives in September

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All

Chrissie Hynde has announced a new covers album. Valve Bone Woe will be released on September 6th and is available for pre-order. Produced by Marius De Vries and Eldad Guetta and recorded with the Valve Bone Woe Ensemble, the LP features Hynde’s jazz-tipped renditions of songs from a range of artists, including the Beach Boys, Frank Sinatra, John Coltrane, Nick Drake, Charlie Mingus, Ray Davies and others.

“I’m not hugely interested in branching out into other musical genres, being a devout rock singer and such, but jazz is something I grew up around (thanks to my bro) and I’ve always had a soft spot for it,” she told Clash. “I often bemoan what I regard as a decline in melody in popular music and I wanted to sing melodies.”

Related

Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde
Annie Lennox, Chrissie Hynde: Brexit Poses 'Significant Threat' to UK Music Industry
Watch Morrissey Cover the Pretenders' 'Back on the Chain Gang' on 'Corden'

Hynde unveiled two of the album’s singles, including her take on the Beach Boys’ “Caroline, No,” which features a piano-led, psychedelic orchestration underneath Hynde’s hypnotic, vulnerable vocals. The other is Don Raye and Gene de Paul’s “You Don’t Know What Love Is,” which has been covered by myriad artists, including Miles Davis and Billie Holiday.

The Pretenders’ frontwoman will perform songs from her forthcoming album with a full orchestra on July 6th at Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Valve Bone Woe Track List
1. “How Glad I Am”
2. “Caroline, No”
3. “I’m a Fool to Want You”
4. “I Get Along Without You Very Well (Except Sometimes)”
5. “Meditation on a Pair of Wire Cutters”
6. “Once I Loved”
7. “Wild is the Wind”
8. “You Don’t Know What Love Is”
9. “River Man”
10. “Absent Minded Me”
11. “Naima”
12. “Hello, Young Lovers”
13. “No Return”
14. “Que Reste-t-il de Nos Amours?”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad