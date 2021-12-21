 Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde Plots Special Bob Dylan Tribute Livestream - Rolling Stone
Chrissie Hynde to Play Bob Dylan Classics and More on Special Livestream

Pretenders frontwoman will play tracks from her own catalog, as well as songs by Ray Davies, Charles Trenet, and Hoagy Carmichael

Jon Blistein

chrissie hynde pretenders bob dylan livestreamchrissie hynde pretenders bob dylan livestream

Chrissie Hynde performs at The Royal Opera House in July 2021.

Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty

The PretendersChrissie Hynde will perform a set of classic Bob Dylan tracks — as well as some of her own songs — during a special livestream event, premiering Dec. 26 at 3 p.m. ET.

“Chrissie Hynde and Co. Sing Bob Dylan (and Other Songs)” was filmed and recorded at the Royal Opera House in London. The show will mostly feature songs Hynde recorded for her recent Dylan tribute album, Standing in the Doorway, although she’ll also play some originals and tracks by Ray Davies, Charles Trenet, and Hoagy Carmichael. 

The stripped-down performance will find Hynde performing alongside two of her Pretenders bandmates, guitarist James Walbourne and keyboardist Carwyn Ellis, as well as Black Grape’s Danny Williams on upright bass.

Tickets for “Chrissie Hynde and Co. Sing Bob Dylan (and Other Songs)” are on sale now via Veeps. Following its premiere, the concert will be available to watch on-demand through Jan. 3 at 2:59 a.m. ET.

Hynde released Standing in the Doorway back in May. The album emerged out of Hynde and Walbourne’s “Dylan Lockdown Series,” which they launched back in April 2020, at the start of the pandemic, not long after Dylan had returned with two new songs of his own, “Murder Most Foul” and “I Contain Multitudes.” 

Last summer, as Hynde and Walbourne wrapped their lockdown series, Hynde spoke with Rolling Stone about what it’s been like covering one of her musical idols: “It sounds like it’d be so easy, but first of all, you’re trying not to sing them the way you’ve heard them over the years because you get locked into that. You can’t consciously sing them differently, so you just have to find your own thing. So it’s been an interesting and a fun thing to do. I’m very grateful to have the time to do this, because otherwise I’d be on a tour bus right now.”

In This Article: Bob Dylan, Chrissie Hynde, The Pretenders

