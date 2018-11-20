Chris Stapleton, Shawn Mendes, Pink Lead MusiCares’ Dolly Parton Tribute

Chris Stapleton, Shawn Mendes, Pink and Norah Jones will be among the artists to pay tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year event, held February 8th in Los Angeles on Grammy Awards weekend.

Leon Bridges, Mark Ronson and Lauren Daigle were also among the first wave of performers announced for the tribute concert, with Parton herself – the first ever country music artist to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year – on board to close out the evening’s festivities with a performance.

More guest performers slated to salute to the country legend will be announced in the coming weeks. Grammy-nominated musician Greg Phillinganes will serve as the tribute’s musical director.

“Dolly Parton is being honored as the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year in recognition of her significant creative accomplishments and longtime support of many charitable causes,” MusiCares said in a statement. Proceeds from the 29th annual event provides support to MusiCares, “a charity founded by the Recording Academy that ensures music people have a place to turn in times of financial, medical, and personal need.”

Past MusiCares Person of the Year honorees include Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Aretha Franklin, Bono and, in 2018, Fleetwood Mac, who were the first ever band to receive the honor, although the tribute ultimately aided in Lindsey Buckingham’s dismissal.