See Chris and Rich Robinson Perform Black Crowes Classics at Love Rocks NYC Gig

Chris and Rich Robinson — as the acoustic duo Brothers of a Feather — delivered a three-song set of Black Crowes classics during the brothers’ performance at this year’s Love Rocks NYC benefit.

Ahead of the band’s Shake Your Money Maker 30th anniversary reunion tour, the Robinson brothers performed the Black Crowes hits “Jealous Again,” “She Talks to Angels” and “Hard to Handle.”

The concert which took place Thursday hours after New York State instituted a ban on mass gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic; the Beacon Theatre audience subsisted of only close friends and family, media members, artist personnel and event staff.

“This was literally the last concert to happen in NYC and likely across the country for quite some time,” Love Rocks NYC co-executive producer Greg Williamson told Rolling Stone.

“We got ahead of it and were nimble enough at the very last minute to make this happen with a restricted audience and livestream. It also might be a model for shows to happen in the near future, while artists, venues and promoters navigate through this surreal time and until large gatherings are safe.”

This year’s benefit show also featured Cyndi Lauper, Dave Matthews, Jackson Browne, Warren Haynes, Paul Shaffer, Leon Bridges, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, with all in attendance coming together at the show’s conclusion for an all-star rendition of the Beatles’ “All You Need Is Love”:

The Love Rocks gig — which raises money for God’s Love We Deliver, an organization that cooks and home-delivers nutritious, medically tailored meals for people too sick to shop or cook for themselves — also featured a rare Late Show reunion between Shaffer and David Letterman, who came onstage to praise “one of the greatest gifts in life: live music,” and make a song request from his former band leader: